PARIT BUNTAR: The Ministry of Housing and Local Government has approved a proposal to build two multi-purpose halls at a total cost of RM6.5 million in the Parit Buntar parliamentary constituency.

Its minister Zuraida Kamaruddin (pix) said one would be built at the Dataran Kerian Permai in the Titi Serong state constituency, costing RM2.5 million, and the other at RM4 million, in the town of Kuala Kurau for the Kuala Kurau constituency.

“A total of RM2 million has been allocated for the initial works for the construction of the two projects and this proves that the Federal Government does not limit development for the needs of the people in Parit Buntar although it is in the opposition area,“ she said.

She was speaking at a press conference after making a working visit to Parit Buntar parliamentary where she presented donations to five Volunteer Firefighting teams (PBS) at the Kuala Kurau Fire Station here yesterday.

The five firefighting teams are PBS Tanjung Piandang, PBS Kuala Kurau, PBS Kuala Kurau Jalan Bawah, PBS Bagan Tiang and PBS Parit Buntar. — Bernama