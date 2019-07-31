RM6m for smart initiative projects in Seberang Prai

BUKIT MERTAJAM: The Penang government has set aside about RM6 million annually for smart initiative projects in Seberang Prai.

State Housing, Local Government, Town and Rural Development Committee chairman Jagdeep Singh Deo said today that the projects included the integration of video analytics to close-circuit televisions (CCTV) and smart traffic analytics & recognition system.

Other projects are greenwave traffic flow technology, Smart Parking, Smart Bus Stop and flood control alert system or Spark.

“It is important (for these initiatives to take place) in order to ensure that Malaysia is on par with other nations and Penang will be leading the nation forward,” he told a press conference after visiting a pumphouse at Desa Damai here, to inspect Spark’s function and effectiveness.

Seberang Perai Municipal Council (MPSP) president Datuk Rozali Mohamud was also present during the visit.

Meanwhile, Rozali said Spark had not only saved costs for the council but also would not require its workers to be at the pumphouse constantly.

“Although the maintenance fee for the Spark system was RM46,080 for two years, it had saved the council RM300,000 in overtime payment within the period,” he said.

To date, 12 pumphouses from eight regions on mainland Penang have been equipped with Spark. — Bernama