RM6m to repair Armed Forces family homes

KUALA LUMPUR: About RM6 million of the total RM50 million of the Special Budget 2019 will be used for the maintenance of Armed Forces Family Homes (RKAT) at Desa Tun Hussein Onn (DTHO) here.

The Defence Ministry, in a statement here today, said the maintenance project involves 134 RKAT units of Class E, F and G, which began in May and is expected to be completed by December this year.

“As reported in the Auditor-General’s Report 2018 Series 1, 9,744 units RKAT nationwide were damaged.

“The ministry and the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) has identified the units to be finalised in the Housing Blueprint 2.0 covering maintenance and upgrading programmes,” the statement added.

About 1,474 RKAT units in the army camps nationwide are undergoing maintenance and upgrading, while the remaining 8,270 units will be implemented gradually over a 10-year period starting next year.

The ministry also announced the MAF’s Engineering Services Division has been appointed as the executing agent while the Armed Forces Engineering Services Unit (Upkat) has been assigned to monitor and determine projects are executed according to the schedule. — Bernama