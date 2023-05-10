RM71m road upgrading project in Jerantut completed

JERANTUT: The project to upgrade the Jalan Benta-Jerantut-Maran Phase 1 Segment 7 here, involving a cost of over RM71 million, has been completed, said Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad.

He said among the works carried out were upgrading the existing dual-lane road, utility realignment, land acquisition, bridge repair and installation of traffic and street lights.

According to Abdul Rahman, the 6.7 km road repair project involving the route from the Jerantut District Education Office to Kampung Lata Kasah here took more than five years to complete, starting in December 2017.

“The COVID-19 pandemic was among the factors that caused the delay. Now, it is ready to be used,” he told a press conference after officiating at the opening ceremony of the Federal Route 64 (FT64) Jalan Benta-Jerantut-Maran Phase 1 Segment 7 here today.

He further said that the project on FT64 involved upgrading a 140 km-long road comprising three phases and 10 segments that would be implemented in stages.

“This FT64 route has several elements that needed improvement due to the winding and narrow road condition.

“Therefore, the project aims to reduce the risk of accidents, ensure comfort and enhance connectivity of road users especially the residents of Benta, Jerantut and Maran,” he said. -Bernama