RM7.2b worth of projects awarded to Jana Wibawa contractors cancelled

MACHANG: Some RM7.2 billion worth of projects awarded to Jana Wibawa Programme contractors involving the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development (KKDW) have been cancelled, said Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The Deputy Prime Minister said the decision to cancel the tenders was made by the Ministry of Finance and the projects would be re-tendered.

“We know that there is some disruption in terms of implementation and rest assured that if ethics and regulations are followed it will be done immediately, God willing the projects will be completed within the specified period,“ he said.

He spoke to reporters after launching the Santunan Kasih Ramadan Negeri Kelantan 2023 programme at Bukit Tiu Knowledge Transformation Centre here today. - Bernama