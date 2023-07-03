RM741.3 million upgrade for Johor CIQ complexes

JOHOR BAHRU: The government has approved the project to upgrade the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) complexes at Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) and Kompleks Sultan Abu Bakar (KSAB) worth RM741.3 million.

State Public Works, Transport and Infrastructure Committee chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh said the matter was announced by Deputy Finance Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan at the 1/2023 meeting of the Special Committee on Congestion at Johor Causeway yesterday.

He said Ahmad also announced that apart from the amount, RM96.2 million was allocated for this year.

“The intention of the Johor state government to add more motorcycle lanes which was conveyed by Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi to the Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, was also approved with an allocation of RM27.7 million.

“Several papers were discussed, among them, the ongoing projects, as well as initiatives to be implemented which are expected to bring a positive impact,” he said on his Facebook today.

Mohamad Fazli said the addition of 25 lanes out of Malaysia and 25 lanes into the country would add 50 new lanes compared to the existing 100 lanes.

“It is expected that with a total of 150 motorcycle lanes exiting and entering Johor, congestion can be optimally reduced.

“Hopefully, the efforts and hard work as well as the close cooperation between the state and federal governments can help solve the problem of congestion that has been plaguing Malaysians commuting to Singapore,“ he said. - Bernama