KOTA KINABALU: The Farmers’ Organisation Authority (FOA) is allocating RM7.5 million to implement agriculture and agrofood projects in Sabah in an effort to restore the economy of farmers who were affected by the Covid-19 outbreak in the state.

Its deputy director-general Norlizah Mohamad said the allocation was part of the RM70 million provided through the Economic Stimulus Package, which included for upgrading machinery and improving food mobilisation and logistics.

Of the total amount, she said, RM330,000 was allocated for upgrading of existing agricultural machinery, especially for padi farming.

She said RM4.745 million was allocated for the setting up of a special fund for agrofood projects, which is expected to benefit 261 farmers.

“Apart from that, FOA also has allocation for the B40, namely those with income below RM4,300. For Sabah, a sum of RM1.5 million is allocated for 100 farmers to carry out cash crop farming,” she told a press conference here last night.

On the cash crop farming projects to be carried out by the B40 group, Norlizah said the projects are expected to increase the income of the recipients by RM1,000 to RM1,200.

She said FOA is also allocating RM996,500 for food mobilisation and logistics programmes, which will include increasing the capacity of its collection centres. — Bernama