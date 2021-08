JOHOR BAHRU: The RM7.64 million halfway house for the homeless in Taman Larkin Perdana, here, now under construction, is expected to be ready in July next year.

State Tourism, Youth and Sports Committee chairman, Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said the cost of building the halfway house was fully borne by the Johor Bahru City Council (MBJB).

He said meanwhile, two other shelters for the homeless, namely, in Taman Perling and Anjung Singgah in Taman Nong Chik, here, had been completed and would be fully operational soon.

“Hopefully, this effort will provide them with some comfort and ease their burden,” he said in his posting through his official Facebook page.

Onn Hafiz also said that Johor Bahru mayor, Datuk Mohd Noorazam Osman visited the location to view the construction of the halfway house today and to report on its latest state of development.

He said this followed the order given by the Tunku Mahkota Johor, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim recently for the construction to be expedited.

Onn Hafiz also expressed appreciation for various parties including Menteri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohamad, State Secretary Datuk Azmi Rohani, state Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Ayub Jamil and state Women, Family and Community Development Committee chairman Zaiton Ismail for joining the noble effort. — Bernama