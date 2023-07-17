RM7.7 million allocation for streetlights brings relief to Felda shelters

MERSING: The safety concerns of Felda settlers when going out at night or in the early morning will be resolved, thanks to the RM7.7 million annual allocation announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to cover the costs of operating streetlights in their areas.

Many of them hope the allocation will light up dark streets, thus reducing the risk of accidents and ensuring the safety of the residents.

For second-generation Felda Tenggaroh 2 settler Mera Ali, 31, the announcement made during the recent Felda Settlers’ Day celebration reflected the Unity Government’s commitment to improving the well-being of the people.

“However, please ensure that the installed lights effectively illuminate the areas around the residents’ houses, especially at night and during heavy rain.

“This is because Felda areas tend to get quite dark at night, and the number of lights is insufficient. Additionally, road conditions are poor,” said Mera, who is also the Pusat Komuniti Desa manager, to Bernama recently.

As for Mursina Zainuddin, 36, who lives in Felda Tenggaroh Timur 01, she appreciated the government’s initiative to prioritise the safety of settlers.

“We hope more lights are installed in the areas where accidents always occur at night as well as where farm animals roam because this may lead to accidents,” said the frozen satay operator.

Meanwhile, another settler who wished to be known as Azemi, 65, expressed his gratitude and thanks to the government for providing these facilities and comfort to the Felda community.

“It will be helpful to have well-lit areas for early morning and night activities, including walking to work or the mosque. Additionally, proper lighting can reduce theft and create a livelier atmosphere at night,” said the father of six. -Bernama