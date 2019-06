TELUK INTAN: A total RM80 million is needed to initiate the second phase of the 5.5km flood mitigation project here to overcome the district’s long standing flood problem.

Teluk Intan member of parliament Nga Kor Ming said he had recently presented a working paper on the project to the Drainage and Irrigation Department in Putrajaya.

“I am very hopeful the funds will be approved as the flood problems, especially in Changkat Jong, have not been resolved completely.

“Once there are funds, works can be initiated and we will see the end to Teluk Intan’s annual flood woes,“ Nga, who is Parliament Deputy Speaker, said after officiating the opening of the 21st Hilir Perak Union of Administrative Assistants (Education) Peninsular Malaysia annual general meeting at the Hilir Perak district education office here, today.

Last Friday, 127 residents of Kampung Batu 7 1/2, Kampung Batu 8 and Kampung Batu 9 here had to be evacuated to the Sekolah Kebangsaan Changkat Jong temporary relief centre after heavy rains in their respective areas caused flooding.

The centre was closed at 9.40am today after the last family was allowed to go home. — Bernama