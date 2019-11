KUANTAN: The Royal Malaysian Air Force (TUDM) has already started the due diligence process to procure maritime patrol aircraft and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), said its chief Tan Sri Affendi Buang (pix).

He said the process started several months ago after getting the green light from the government to procure the assets which are needed for maritime patrols especially involving the South China Sea.

“Normally, for procurement of these assets, three years will be needed because they will only be built once the specifications and numbers needed are finalised,” he told reporters after officiating RMAF’s Open Day at its Kuantan airbase here today.

He added that RMAF’s existing assets were adequate to meet the country’s current air defence needs but these new assets were also required in view of geostrategic developments in the region and national interest.

However, he said down the road, RMAF would still have to procure new combat aircraft to meet future needs.

Among the assets on display at the event were EC 725 AP, PC 7 MK II, Hawk, F/A-18D, SU-30 MKM, C130H, CN235 and A400M aircraft. There was also a performance staged by RMAF’s Special Air Task Force (Paskau) commandos. — Bernama