RMAF flies in 3 babies from Kota Kinabalu to undego heart surgery at IJN

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) yesterday flew in three baby boys from Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, to the Subang Air Base here to undergo heart surgery at the National Heart Institute (IJN) here.

The three babies were identified as 17-day-old Alvanneo Franruvis who had a blood vessel problem in the heart while Oddey Chin Kian Sin (18 days old), and Mohamad Afif Hakim Afifi Wahyudi (21 days) had a hole in their heart.

The RMAF in a statement yesterday said that the three babies previously received treatment at the Sabah Women and Children’s Hospital.

“All the babies were transported via a mercy flight using the A400M transport aircraft flown by Major In’Amul Hasan Shuhaimy Basha and Major Khairul Ikhmal Ishak, assisted by co-pilots Capt Mohd Amir Shahrin and Capt Mohd Mazhan Puteh @ Abdullah.

“The A400M aircraft took off from Kota Kinabalu at 1.09pm and arrived at the Subang Air Base at 6.10pm, then (the babies) were immediately taken to IJN by the task force waiting at the base,“ read the statement. — Bernama