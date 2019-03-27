RMAF implements rewiring programme for CN235-220M aircraft

LANGKAWI: The Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) will implement the Life Extension programme for their CN235-220M aircraft with the co-operation of a company, PT Dirgantara Indonesia (PTDI).

RMAF chief Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang said the programme, was a continuation of the rewiring programme for the CN235-220M aircraft, which was being conducted together with PTDI currently.

‘’The endeavour of RMAF and PTDI is so encouraging. As we all know, the aircraft were built by a company which is connected to PTDI.

‘’As such, RMAF aspires to extend the services and lifespan of the aircraft with PTDI through the Life Extension programme,‘’ he said.

He said this at a ceremony for the delivery of a CN235-220M aircraft after the completion of rewiring work and the awarding of certificates for completion of training to RMAF technicians in conjunction with 2019 Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA ‘19) here today.

The first phase of the wiring programme, costing RM2.2 million for an aircraft, had started on Oct 22 last year involving one aircraft and had been carried out by PTDI and RMAF technicians.

For phase two, which was still being negotiated, rewiring work for another aircraft would be carried out by RMAF technicians monitored by PTDI.

Phase three, involving the rewiring of five aircraft would be implemented fully by RMAF technicians.

The programme is not only aimed at sharing knowledge with RMAF technicians but also saves on labour and administrative costs. — Bernama