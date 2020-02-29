RMAF mercy flight for two-year-old heart patient

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) yesterday carried out a mercy flight to transfer a two-year-old boy suffering from heart problems from Kota Kinabalu, Sabah to seek urgent treatment at Serdang Hospital.

Nuriel Assyifa Khalvin L. Karl was flown from Kota Kinabalu Airport using a C130H type aircraft at 2.35pm and arrived at Subang Air Force Base at 5.53 pm.

“Upon arrival in Subang, the patient, who was being treated at Sabah Women and Children Hospital, was immediately brought by an ambulance to Serdang Hospital for further treatment.

“He was accompanied by his father, Khalvin Khalil L. Karl, two medical officers, and a paramedic,” RMAF said in a statement here today.

The flight crew comprised pilot Major Rosnalisa Fitri Mohammed and Captain Muhammad Sujangi, who served as co-pilot and five crew members. — Bernama