KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) today conducted a mercy flight to bring two infants, aged 11 days and two months, from Kuching, Sarawak to the National Heart Institute (IJN), here.

RMAF, in a statement, said the two babies with their mothers were flown from Kuching air base using No.22 Squadron’s A400M aircraft, and they arrived at Subang air base at 6.50am.

“Both infants suffer heart problems and had previously received treatment at the Sarawak General Hospital (HUS).

“They were brought to IJN accompanied by HUS officers and personnel,” according to the statement. — Bernama