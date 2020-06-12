RMAF mounts mercy flight to fly heart patient to Sarawak

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) mounted a mercy flight today to fly an elderly heart patient from the Subang Air Base near here to its air base in Kuching, Sarawak so that he can get follow up treatment at the Sarawak Heart Centre.

RMAF in a statement here said the patient, Wan Ujang @ Wan Ali Tuanku Sait, 71, was flown across the South China Sea in an A400M aircraft from its No 22 Squadron.

The plane piloted by Maj Khairul Ikhmal Ishak assisted by co-pilot Capt Mohammad Ridhwan Yahaya with three crew members took off from the Subang Air Base at 7.32am and landed in Kuching at 9am.

“The patient was hospitalised at the National Heart Centre here and now will be getting further treatment at the Sarawak Heart Centre so that his family can be at hand to care for him.

“RMAF bears a social responsibility for those truly in need, and hopes our noble efforts help to look after the well-being of the rakyat (people) and the nation continues to be safeguarded,” the statement said, adding that all at RMAF are praying that the patient will recover and return to good health. - Bernama