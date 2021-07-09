RMAF mounts mercy flight to fly heart patient to Sarawak

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) mounted a mercy flight today to ferry an elderly man from the National Heart Institute (IJN) here to Sarawak so that he can get rehabilitation treatment at the Sarawak Heart Centre.

RMAF, in a statement, said the patient, Jarit Luyang, 62, was flown in an A400M aircraft from its No 22 Squadron from Subang Airbase at 6.58am.

The plane, piloted by Major A. Phanom and Major Mohd Fitrie Idham Kamaruddin with Capt Mohamad Ridhwan Yahaya as co-pilot, landed in Kuching at 8.40am.

“The patient had a valve problem in the heart before undergoing a mechanical valve replacement surgery on Dec 29 last year,” the statement said.

The aircraft then proceeded to Labuan to deliver food aid packs for those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“RMAF is always committed to carrying out the task of safeguarding the sovereignty of the country and also fulfilling its humanitarian responsibilities,“ RMAF said. — Bernama