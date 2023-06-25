RMAF personnel dies, two trainers injured during weapons training

SEREMBAN: The Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) confirmed that one of its personnel was killed while two trainers were injured during weapons training at the Basic Grenade Training Site in the Syed Sirajuddin Camp, Gemas, this afternoon.

In a statement today, RMAF said the incident occurred at about 12.10 pm when the personnel were undergoing support weapon and hand grenade training.

It said the victim, a student of the defence assistant enhancement course class 1 Series 78/23, died at the scene.

“The two injured trainers were given early treatment at Gemas Army Hospital and were then referred to Segamat Hospital.

“RMAF has contacted the next of kin of those involved and handed over the case to the police,” it said, adding that the force would set up an Investigation Board to identify the cause of the incident.

As such, RMAF urged all parties not to make any speculation until the investigation process is completed and to respect the sensitivity of the families of the personnel involved.

Any updates will be communicated from time to time, it said.

In the latest development, Tampin district police chief Supt Anuwal Ab Wahab confirmed that another victim of the incident, a trainer, died while undergoing treatment at Segamat Hospital.

He said that further information on the incident will be shared periodically as investigations continue. - Bernama