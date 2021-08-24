RMAF shooting case: Police awaiting pathologist report: Aidi

KUCHING: Police are waiting for the pathologist to hand over the full autopsy report of the four Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) personnel who were killed in a shooting incident at a guard station of the Handau Squadron 330 camp in Kota Samarahan on Aug 13.

Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail said the autopsies on all the victims had been conducted and the remains had been handed over to their next of kin.

“Case sample evidence, including DNA samples, firearms and bullet casings have been sent to the Royal Malaysian Police Chemistry and Forensics Department for scientific analysis,” he said in a statement today.

According to him, the seized mobile phones belonging to the victims were also sent for analysis to identify the cause and motive of the incident that is now being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

The RMAF had earlier said that there was a shooting incident on Aug 13 involving four personnel at 7.15 am at a unit in Kota Samarahan during their duty hours.

The four personnel killed in the shooting were Cpl Sharif Mohd Siddiq Al-Attas Wan Sabli, Cpl Mohamad Ehsan Sehamat, Cpl Ho Swee Boon and Aircraftman Nesly anak Nabau.- Bernama