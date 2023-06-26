RMAF shooting incident: Two died, one injured

SEREMBAN: A Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) trainer was injured while two were killed in an armed shooting and bomb detonation training at the Basic Grenade Training Site, Syed Sirajuddin Camp shooting range in Gemas yesterday.

RMAF in a statement today said the trainer of the Institute of Administration and Management Studies (INSTAR), Sendayan Air Base, Corporal Khairuzaman Lokman, 35, is currently receiving treatment at Segamat Hospital, Johor and is in stable condition.

Earlier, in the incident at 12.10 pm, INSTAR student, Aircraftman 1 Mohd Iqmal Masdi, 22, was confirmed dead at the scene while trainer Corporal Syuib Bidin, 33, died at 5.45 pm while being treated due to severe injuries at Segamat Hospital.

The statement said that the next of kin of the members involved have been informed and RMAF will ensure that all matters on welfare for the families of the victims involved as well as funeral arrangements are given priority.

“Air Force chief Gen Tan Sri Datuk Sri Mohd Asghar Khan Goriman Khan and the top RMAF leadership expressed their grief over the incident and sent their condolences to the families of the deceased members who are a great loss to RMAF,“ according to the statement.

The next of kin of the members involved are advised to be patient and persevere over the incident, he said.

RMAF also requested that all parties not speculate or spread false news until the investigation carried out by the Royal Malaysia Police is completed, the statement added. - Bernama