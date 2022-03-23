RMAF to begin operating 7 new assets by 2024: RMAF chief

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) has confirmed that it will acquire seven new assets, including fighter jets, in stages, to enhance the country’s air defence capabilities.

RMAF chief Gen Datuk Seri Mohd Asghar Khan Goriman Khan (pix) said the assets involved the Fighter Lead In Trainer/Light Combat Aircraft (FLIT-LCA) which will start operating in 2024.

Apart from that, he said the RMAF was in the process of procuring Medium Altitude Long Endurance Unmanned Aerial System (MALE-UAS) aircraft and maritime patrol aircraft (MPA) which are expected to begin operating in 2024 and 2025 respectively.

“For the UAS aircraft, it is currently at the physical evaluation stage which has been shortlisted by the Procurement Board of the Ministry of Defence, and this process is still ongoing.

“The procurement process of the MPA is still at the Ministry of Finance level, and there are several candidates (aircraft companies) who have been shortlisted for further action,“ he said at a press conference after delivering an inaugural address as the 20th RMAF chief at Wisma Pertahanan Kuala Lumpur here today.

Mohd Asghar Khan said three Long-Range Air Defense Radar Systems (LORAD) and one air defence radar system were also set to be acquired and they would be received in 2024 through a defence collaboration among countries.

Apart from that, he said the acquisition of Medium Range Air Defence System (MERAD) and the replacement of utility helicopters was also expected to take place as early as 2023.

“I hope the acquisition planning of all new assets can be carried out carefully and systematically,“ he said.

Earlier in his inaugural speech, Mohd Asghar Khan announced six pillars to face future challenges and preserve the RMAF’s legacy.

He said the six pillars were the strengthening of the RMAF’s capacity and preparedness; structural and organisational excellence; empowerment of airmen; optimising resource management and enhancing a culture of innovation; enhancing the RMAF’s capabilities through collaboration with the local defence industry; and social welfare as well as personnel sustainability.

“These six pillars need to be upheld by all airmen so that every action after this will ensure that the RMAF can function as an effective and credible air force,“ he said. — Bernama