KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysian Air force (RMAF) will carry out the 2021 Ababil Exercise at the Labuan Air Force Base and Kota Belud from September 7 to 17 involving Bornean air space and the surrounding waters.

RMAF, in a statement today, said the exercise was aimed at evaluating the skills of RMAF pilots, RMAF Special Force members and logistic support teams in carrying out their responsibilities to protect national sovereignty.

“In addition, the exercise is also aimed at testing the capability of weapons, equipment and the readiness of RMAF assets.

“This is to ensure effectiveness in the implementation of joint operational tasks involving aircraft from various categories such as fighter jets, transporters and helicopters.

“For the duration of the exercise, RMAF aircraft will carry out low tactical flights in certain areas which are gazetted as training areas,” said the statement.

RMAF wished to inform the public not to be worried and anxious if they saw RMAF aircraft flying low for the duration of the exercise. — Bernama