RMAF transports medical, health equipment to Sarawak and Sabah

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) today flew in medical and health equipment to Sarawak and Sabah for the use of the states’ front-liners in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak.

RMAF, in a statement, said that its A400M aircraft carried 100 units of aerosol boxes, additional clinical specimen to the Ministry of Health’s (MOH) facilities and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

“The aerosol boxes were prepared by a non-governmental organisation, Old Putera of the Royal Military College in two types, namely the ‘Intubation Type’ (used during the endotracheal intubation procedure) and the ‘Sampling Type’ (used during the swabbing procedure).

“The equipment aims to protect the front-liners against droplet transmission from patients,” the statement said.

According to the statement, MOH’s additional clinical specimens consisted of the supply of laboratory equipment, pharmaceuticals, PPEs and critical medical equipment to the State Health Department for use in health facilities.

The medical equipment is from the MOH, National Security Council (MKN), National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) and the Malaysian Defense Forces (APM), the statement said.

The RMAF will provide full support to the government and other agencies in dealing with the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak. - Bernama