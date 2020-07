PETALING JAYA: Sixteen individuals were arrested yesterday for breaching the standard operating procedure (SOP) under various offences one of which is failure to record and register the temperature of customers.

Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) in his National Security Council (NSC) press conference said this today, adding that two of them were remanded whereas the other 14 were issued compounds.

Ismail Sabri added that the arrests were made through the Adherence Task force which yesterday inspected 3,946 supermarkets, 5,655 restaurants, 1,454 hawkers, 1,242 factories, 2,044 markets, 3,895 houses of worship and 1,617 recreational centres.

In other developments, Ismail Sabri said that Youths and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican will be presenting to the special minsters’ meeting the guidelines and proposals to resume team contact sports such as football and combat sports.

He added that Reezal Merican will also be presenting the proposals on organising sports and recreational tournaments in stages for the consideration of the special ministers’ meeting.

Ismail Sabri said that the decision to allow contact sports would depend on the NSC and the Health Ministry’s advice on the matter.