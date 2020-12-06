RMCO: 518 nabbed for flouting SOPs yesterday - Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of people arrested for flouting the Movement Control Order (MCO) continued to record three figures, with 518 individuals detained yesterday, of which 517 of them were issued with compounds and one remanded.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that the failure to comply with physical distancing made up the highest number of offences at 193 cases while activities at entertainment centres recorded 119 cases.

“Other offences include not wearing face masks which is 71 cases, failing to provide equipment to record customers’ particulars (58 cases) while the rest are 77 cases,” he said in a statement related to MCO and Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) today.

He said that as at yesterday, a total of 2,361 compliance teams involving 11,682 personnel had carried out monitoring at 3,543 supermarkets, 4,880 restaurants as well as 1,623 hawker stalls, 1,293 factories, 3,377 banks and 508 government offices.

Also monitored were 1,024 land transport terminals, 237 water transport terminals and 62 air transport terminals.

Commenting on the Op Benteng, Ismail Sabri said that 47 foreigners were arrested as a result of tight control of the country’s borders by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF), Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) and Malaysian Border Security Agency (AKSEM).

He said that from April to yesterday, the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) had conducted a total of 13,786 inspections involving 7,930 construction sites nationwide.

“Yesterday, enforcement personnel inspected eight construction sites nationwide and found them to be complying with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) set,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) enforcement personnel, who conducted 550 RMCO SOPs special checks yesterday, found that all premises were complying with the SOPs, he said.

He also said that since July 24 until yesterday, a total of 81,896 individuals have returned to the country via international entry points and all of them were housed in 79 hotels as well as 18 public training institutes and private learning institutions nationwide.

“Of the total, 11,485 individuals are undergoing mandatory quarantine, while 509 individuals have been sent to hospital for treatment and another 69,902 individuals have been discharged and allowed to return home,” he said, adding that these returnees had flown in from 36 countries. -Bernama