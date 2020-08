KUALA LUMPUR: Police detained 253 people for various offenses under the recovery movement control order (RMCO) on Sunday, Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said today.

Of those detained, 116 of them were patrons of pubs and nightclubs.

He said 219 people were issued compounds, 32 were remanded and two were granted bail.

“Seventy of those arrested were involved in activities that made physical distancing difficult and 26 people were held for failing to wear face mask. Twenty-three business operators were held for failing to record particulars of their guests,” Ismail Sabri said.

“Police set up 63 roadblocks nationwide and inspected 27,197 vehicles under Ops Benteng, an operation to prevent illegal immigrants from entering the country.

“The government will take stern action against anyone trying to enter the country illegally.”

He said the police conducted 220 checks on those undergoing mandatory home quarantine.

Ismail Sabri said 1,082 land transport terminals, 211 water transport terminals and 75 air transport terminals were monitored.

He said 5,170 task force teams involving 17,765 personnel conducted checks at 3,579 supermarkets, 4,805 restaurants, 1,182 hawker stalls and 1,052 factories.

From July 24 until Sunday, 20,455 people returned to the country via international entry points, and have since been placed in 73 hotels and four public training institutes nationwide.

He said 8,917 people are undergoing mandatory quarantine, 56 were sent to hospital for treatment, adding that 11,482 have since been discharged.