RMCO: Express bus operator pledges not to increase bus fares

KOTA BHARU; An express bus operator in Kelantan has pledged not to raise fares despite having to reduce passenger capacity by half to meet the social distancing requirement under the standard operating procedure to curb the Covid-19 pandemic.

Konsortium E-Mutiara Berhad (E-Mutiara) executive chairman Che Ibrahim Che Ismail said complying with the SOP was vital to ensure the safety of passengers as well as the community in general.

“Although there will be a reduction in the number of passengers, we will not raise ticket fares or impose any surcharges, in line with the regulations issued by the Land Public Transport Agency,” he said when contacted by Bernama, here today.

Che Ibrahim, who is also Kelantan Bus Operators’ Association president, said E-Mutiara would resume trips to all major destinations in the country in stages from June 10, following the implementation of the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO).

Yesterday, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced that the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) would be replaced with the RMCO from June 10 to Aug 31, which allows for interstate travel, with the exception of areas declared as being under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO). - Bernama