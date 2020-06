LANGKAWI: The duty-free island of Langkawi is on the right track to remain as the preferred choice for the domestic tourism sector as its hotels and resorts start offering a wide range of accommodation options at very attractive prices.

For instance, Tanjung Rhu Resort, a five-star property managed by Aaariana Hospitality International offers an affordable room rate at RM120 per night for a room originally priced at RM1,350.

Aaariana Hospitality International president and chief executive officer, Reginald T. Pereira said the special offer especially for the people of Kedah had been well received with high demand since opening for bookings since the first week of Aidilfitri.

“The original rate for the room was RM1,350 per night including breakfast, welcome drinks and airport shuttles. But we are offering the rooms at RM120 per night without breakfast or transportation specifically for Kedah folks.

“The offer received a very encouraging response, the occupancy rate for Tanjung Rhu Resort has increased between 70 and 80% and even reached 100% on weekends,” he told Bernama when met recently.

Reginald said looking at the response, they are now extending the accommodation offer at attractive rates to all Malaysians.

“Following the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin which allows domestic tourism activities to start from tomorrow (today), we will launch a special promotion for people from outside Kedah with room rents at RM280 including breakfast.

“So the two offers, namely the promotion for Kedah folks at RM120 per night will continue till the end of this month and the offer for people outside Kedah until Aug 31,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ombak Villa Langkawi sales and marketing manager Mohd Hafiz Ramli said the four-star resort will resume operations on June 20 and its offers have also received an encouraging response in terms of bookings.

“So far until yesterday (Monday), Ombak Villa Langkawi resort had received over 60 bookings.

“We are opening our promotions to the public starting at RM190 per night for Ombak Suite compared to its published rate of RM1,500. We will also offer Ombak Triple (rate RM2,500) at RM230 and Seroja Honeymoon Suite at RM750,” he said.

In the meantime, Kedah and Perlis chapter of the Malaysian Association of Hotels (MAH) chairman Eugene Dass said its members in Langkawi were ready to accept the influx of tourists expected to rise during the RMCO period.

In Langkawi, the association has 38 members offering 4,972 rooms comprising three- to five-star hotel operators and all of them are ready to welcome the tourists while giving top priority to the standard operating procedures set, he said. — Bernama