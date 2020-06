GEORGE TOWN: The Penang government will be utilising closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras with integrated video analytics system to monitor premises throughout the state to ensure compliance of standard operating procedures (SOP) under the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) period.

State Housing, Local Government and Town and Country Planning Committee chairman Jagdeep Singh Deo (pix) said the state government would continue to embrace digital technology in order to ensure public safety and security, as well as to ensure the public to comply with the SOP.

He said authorities from Penang Island City Council (MBPP) and the Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP) would alert through speaker if anyone were caught defying the SOP and warned that the police would take further action if it continued to persist.

“Despite Penang still categorised as a green zone, the war against the Covid-19 pandemic is not over, so there will be no compromise on SOP compliance,” he told a press conference at the Intelligence Operating Centre in Komtar here today.

He also said the state government have also set up seven working committees to combat the Covid-19 pandemic in all aspects.

“Out of the seven committees, I will be chairing two of them, namely the Working Committee on Inculcation of the New Normal and the Working Committee on Legal and Enforcement,” he said.

Meanwhile, Jagdeep said the MBPP and MBSP currently have a total of 1,177 CCTV cameras installed all over Penang and expect to have 1,265 cameras by end of 2020.

He said a total of 450 CCTV cameras from the island and 25 on the mainland were upgraded with the video analytics software, which includes facial recognition and vehicle registration number recognition system.

“We are expecting to upgrade 78 more cameras on the island with the video analytics software,” he added. — Bernama