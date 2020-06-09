RMCO: Police to focus on compliance with SOP at business premises, public areas

PUTRAJAYA: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) will focus on compliance with standard operating procedures (SOP) at business premises and public areas in line with the enforcement of the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO), which begins tomorrow.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said at the same time (tomorrow) the PDRM would also withdraw all interstate roadblocks.

“The PDRM will focus on compliance with SOPs at business premises and public areas through the RMCO Special Monitoring Task Force involving the Malaysian Armed Forces, the Malaysian Volunteer Department (Rela) and the Civil Defence Force.

“Today is the last day of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) and the PDRM will put in place a new action plan under the RMCO which will start tomorrow until Aug 31,” he said at a press conference, here today.

He said also from tomorrow Malaysians returning from overseas after testing negative for Covid-19 would have to undergo the mandatory 14-day quarantine period at their respective homes.

“This also means that quarantine centres at hotels will also begin to close,” he added. - Bernama