KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah state government has agreed to allow the cinemas as well as beauty and health salons to operate during the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) period.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said those premises could follow their normal operating hours, but will be subjected to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the Health Ministry as well as the local authorities.

“The Sabah state government is reminding the people to continue to practice social distancing, to wear face masks and to use hand sanitiser during all permitted activities.

“This is to ensure your safety, and of your family and the community, in containing the spread of Covid-19,” he said in a statement here today. — Bernama