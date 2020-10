KUALA LUMPUR: Two foreign nationals were fined RM700 each, in default two weeks jail, by the Magistrate’s Court here today for failing to comply with the prescribed standing operating procedure (SOP) during the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO).

They were Romjan, 30, a Bangladeshi, and Nepalese Ram Prasad Pokhrel ,42, for failing to register their personal particulars when patronising a retail shop in Kampung Datuk Keramat.

Magistrate Wong Chai Sia meted out the fine on the two men, a construction worker and a security guard, respectively, after they pleaded guilty to the charge.

The two foreigners were charged with failing to comply with the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020 by not registering their personal details in the register at a grocery store in Kampung Datuk Keramat here at 5 pm last Oct 4.

Deputy public prosecutor Abdul Khaliq Nazeri prosecuted, while the two foreigners were unrepresented.

- Bernama