RMN chases out 12 foreign fishing boats

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) successfully thwarted an attempt by 12 foreign fishing boats to intrude into Malaysian waters near Pulau Perak in Kedah, yesterday evening.

The RMN, in a statement last night, said that speedy channelling of information through the West Maritime Component Commander had mobilised the closest asset, namely KD Keris to the southeast of Pulau Perak, at 5 pm.

“KD Keris chased away five foreign fishing boats while the other seven were believed to have left the national waters after realising the presence of the national maritime defence asset,” said the statement.

In addition, the B200T (RMF 339) aircraft belonging to the Royal Malaysian Air Force had detected the presence of 12 foreign fishing boats about 71 and 57 nautical miles southeast of Pulau Perak. — Bernama