RMN detains 4 illegal immigrants off South Johor

IPOH: The Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) detained four illegal immigrants believed to be Indonesians in the waters off South Johor, last night.

Strategic Communications Division of the Lumut RMN Western Fleet Command Headquarters said in a statement today that the four men aged between 20 and 40 were nabbed at about 9.30 pm when they tried to slip into the country via a sea route.

It said all illegal immigrants, including a local skipper (tekong), were taken to the Pengerang Maritime Post Jetty and subsequently handed over to the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency for further action. — Bernama