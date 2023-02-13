RMN diving team to assist in SAR operation for missing commando

MALACCA: A team of divers from the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) will assist in the search and rescue (SAR) operation for a commando feared drowned off Pulau Undan, last Tuesday.

Malacca and Negeri Sembilan Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) director Capt (Maritime) Iskandar Ishak said the team will help dives in areas that have been marked by the Field Survey Team from the National Hydrographic Centre (PHN) Operations and Borders Branch.

“The search on the seventh day today will be carried out with the use of sonar by the Field Survey Team from PHN Operations and Borders Branch.

“We will conduct dives at a depth of more than 40 metres after coordinating the movement of the diving team with an RMN vessel from Lumut, Perak,” he said in a statement here today.

He said for today’s operations, 11 assets from various agencies including the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) have been deployed to the search location.

Iskandar also urged the public and the maritime community with information about the incident to contact the Malacca and Negri Sembilan Operations Centre at 06-3876730 and MERS 999 which is operating 24 hours to assist in the operations.

On Feb 7, L/Kpl Edrin Baintim, who was from the Army, believed to be from the Special Forces Regiment (GGK), was feared drowned while undergoing diving training at 0.7 nautical miles southwest of Undan Island.

The victim went missing while taking part in the ‘Pari Harimau’ submarine course with six officers and 37 participants from the Special Warfare Training Centre (PULPAK) in Sungai Udang. - Bernama