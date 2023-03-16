RMN does not take security threat in Sabah lighty

KOTA KINABALU: The national security forces are always on alert and never take lightly any security threats in Sabah, including cross-border crimes.

Eastern Fleet Commander Vice-Admiral Datuk Muhammad Ruzelme Ahmad Fahimy said the security forces are always together in mobilising their assets to ensure the state, especially the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone) is always safe.

“The RMN, together with other security agencies, will ensure the country’s waters, especially the ESSZone, are not encroached on by Sulu terrorists.

“We still cannot take lightly any (security) threat in any form in the East Coast (of Sabah)... as kidnappings, piracy and cross-border crimes still exist,” he told reporters after the launch of the Operational Sea Training Exercise (OSTEX) East 1/2023 at the RMN Teluk Sepanggar Eastern Fleet Command Centre, here, today.

In February 2013, a group of 100 Sulu terrorists from Southern Philippines landed on the beach of Kampung Tanduo in Lahad Datu and a bloody battle took place with Malaysian security forces. A total of 10 members of the security forces were killed, while at least 68 Sulu terrorists were shot dead in the incident.

After the intrusion was quelled, Tanduo was turned into a military campsite on March 15, 2013, under the Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) as part of the government’s efforts to monitor adverse elements, especially to ensure there will be no repeat of the Tanduo incident.

He said the RMN also has a network of intelligence information with other security agencies to strengthen security in the country’s waters as well as mobilising its assets in ESSZone to carry out operations to give confidence to the public about measures implemented by the country’s security forces. - Bernama