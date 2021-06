LUMUT: A Fennec helicopter belonging to the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) made an emergency landing during an operational flight at the RMN Base here at noon today.

Western Fleet Command Headquarters, in a statement, said all crew members involved were rescued and were now undergoing further examination at the Armed Forces Hospital at the base.

“The incident did not result in any injury to members of the public and the area of the incident is secure,” said the brief statement.

It said RMN would set up a board of inquiry to investigate the incident.

It is learnt that four personnel including the pilot were on board the AS 555 SN Fennec helicopter when the incident happened.

A video of the incident has gone viral after it was shared by members of the public on social media.- Bernama