RMN thwarts attempt to smuggle out wild birds in Johor waters

IPOH: The Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) thwarted an attempt to smuggle out hundreds of wild birds using a fiber boat in Southeastern Johor waters last night.

The RMN said in the 10.45 pm incident, a local man was detained for conducting smuggling activities via sea routes.

“The attempt was uncovered when navy vessel KD Handalan that was on Op Benteng Laut patrol detected the presence of a suspicious fiber boat without any lights on near the Tanjung Pengelih passenger jetty.

“Two RMN Rigid Hull Inflatable boats (RHIB), Julong Julong and Santi, were assigned to intercept the fibre boat at about 1.2 nautical miles off southeast of Tanjung Pengelih,” the RMN said in a statement today.

Both RHIBs intercepted the fibre boat and checks onboard found about 120 white-rumped shama birds, 540 Oriental-magpie robins and 14 fighting cocks suspected of being smuggled out.

“The boat and the smuggler were brought to the Tanjung Pengelih passenger jetty and handed over to the police for investigations while the seized animals were handed over to the Pahang Department of Wildlife and National Parks for further action,” the statement read. — Bernama