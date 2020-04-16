Road blocks: Long queue shows police serious at work

PUTRAJAYA: The long waiting time at police road blocks proves that the authorities are serious in ensuring that no one is out without a valid reason, said Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix).

The senior minister (defence) said this was necessary to avoid more Malaysians violating the movement control order (MCO) as they wish.

“The police are serious in checking every single vehicle, and that takes time. If they are not strict and just allow vehicles to pass, then we won’t have a situation with such heavy traffic congestion.

“But I was told by the police that regardless of how long the waiting time is, stringent checks will continue to be carried out. It doesn’t matter how long,” he told a press conference, here today.

Some Malaysians have taken to social media to complain that they were stuck at road blocks for up to five hours, despite only travelling for a few kilometres to buy daily necessities.

Ismail reminded the public that all the rules pertaining to the MCO are still in place, claiming that many appeared to have “forgotten” this to be the case.

He said this as the number of Malaysians travelling on the road have increased in the past few days, going by the high number of vehicles stopped at road blocks.

Ismail said that on Wednesday, a total of 558,548 vehicles were inspected at 813 roadblocks, with 1,315 individuals arrested for flouting the MCO, bringing the cumulative arrests to 11,017.

According to Ismail, based on feedback received by the police, the increased traffic could be due to a number of non-essential companies resuming their operations, after the government lifted the MCO restriction on several sectors.

“However, I would like to remind all businesses, you can only operate if you have been given the approval by the Ministry of International Trade and Industry,” he said.

“As long as there is no approval you are not allowed to operate, and action will be taken for violating the MCO,” he added.

On concerns raised that social distancing is not being practised inside trains and at stations, Ismail said it was the responsibility of each individual to ensure his own safety.