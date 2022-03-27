Road bully drives straight into police checkpoint

SERDANG: A driver of a one-tonne lorry who was high on drugs and picked a fight with a motorist literally drove into the long arms of the law when his passage led to a police roadblock.

The incident occurred at Bukit Jalil here at about 11am and was captured on video by another road user.

It showed the lorry driver berating the driver of a Perodua Axia who was seated in the car.

The lorry driver also smacked the fender of the Axia with his hands before the motorist drove off.

As the lorry driver trailed the Axia, the vehicles headed towards a police roadblock ahead of them on Lebuh Bukit Jalil.

Serdang police chief ACP A.A Anbalagan said personnel of the district police traffic investigations and enforcement department had mounted a roadblock an hour earlier and were conducting routine checks when the Axia driver drove up.

He said the driver complained to a police personnel on duty of the harassment before driving off.

Anbalagan said the personnel ordered the lorry driver to pull over but the man tried to drive away and continued yelling at police.

With three traffic policmen surrounding him, he said the lorry driver was forced to pull over to a road shoulder.

Anbalagan said the man was not under the influence of alcohol but on carrying out a urine test him, the man tested positive for methampetamine, ketamine and amphetamine.

He urged the driver of the Axia to come forward and lodge a police report if the lorry driver had committed any act of crime.

Anbalagan also urged a motorist whose vehicle dashcam had recorded the whole incident to contact police and assist in the investigations.

The two-minute and 24 second video clip was shared widely in the social media yesterday.