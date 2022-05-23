Road bully gets a taste of his own medicine

SHAH ALAM : Furious passers-by who witnessed a motorcyclist assaulting an elderly man gave the road bully a taste of his own medicine when they apprehended and roughed him up at Padang Jawa here on Sunday.

A group of men from nearby settlements who learnt of the attack by the 23-year-old suspect surrounded the suspect and questioned him of his actions before landing blows on him.

The suspect was then handed over to police and was remanded for three days today for further investigations.

A video of the suspect pinning down the 61-year-old victim to the ground before repeatedly punching him on the face was widely shared in the social media earning the wrath of netizens.

Later, videos of the suspect being roughed up by members of the public made its rounds.

Shah Alam police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said today that on Sunday, the victim had left home with his wife and a grandchild and had planned to go to Putrajaya.

However, he said when the man took a right turn towards Alam Avenue, the suspect who was on his motorcycle on the left side shouted and scolded the victim.

Mohd Iqbal said the victim pulled over and stepped out of his car to inspect it if it had been hit but the suspect lunged at him and landed a kick on his chest causing the man to fall.

He said the suspect then sat on the victim and punched his face and head repeatedly.

The victim suffered injuries to his face and ribcage.

Mohd Iqbal said the suspect was infuriated with the victim as he claimed the man had abruptly turned his car.

He said the suspect is being investigated for criminal intimidation and causing hurt under Section 506 and Section 323 of the Penal Code.