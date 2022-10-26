Road bully videos merely re-enactment to attract viewers on social media

KOTA KINABALU: Two videos of road bullying incidents that went viral on social media in Putatan near Penampang are actually re-enactments to attract viewership, says the police.

Penampang district police chief, DSP Mohd Haris Ibrahim said the videos - one with a duration of 3 minutes and 35 seconds long and the other 4 minutes and 3 seconds showed one driver bullying the other driver.

“The Penampang district police headquarters Criminal Investigations Department has called the social media account holder to the police station to have his statement recorded.

“Our initial investigations revealed that the account holder had merely wanted to create content and upload them for his social media account.

“He claimed that the videos were re-enactments to attract high viewership,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

Mohd Haris also said following this, police had opened an investigation paper under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code and under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Commission Act 1998.

He also advised the public to be careful uploading and sharing materials on social media which can create confusion and public nuisance. - Bernama