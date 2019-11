KUALA LUMPUR: About 1,443 motorcyclists and another 492 motorists were charged between January and October this year, as part of nationwide road bullying operations conducted by police.

The rise in road bullying prompted the police to launch a total of 2,602 such operations, said Bukit Aman Traffic Investigations and Enforcement Department director Deputy Comm Datuk Azisman Alias today, at a press conference on the reckless riding of modified bicycles (basikal lajak) as well as the incidence of road bullying.

A total of 5,772 summonses were also issued during the operations, he said, adding that investigations had found that about RM20,000 was spent on each modified motorcycle used in illegal races.

Azisman noted that illegal racing could lead to other crimes such as gangsterism, robbery, assault, bullying and rape.

Road bullies will be charged under section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, he said. — Bernama