Road closed following collapsed culvert

KOTA KINABALU: The Kota Kinabalu-Sandakan road in the Ranau area is temporarily closed after continuous heavy rains caused a culvert to collapse cutting off access to the area.

The Sabah Works Department (JKR) in a statement Wednesday night informed that the culvert failure at KM 109.378 Ranau is dangerous to drivers and impassable to any type of vehicle.

“Road users can take an alternative route through Jalan Sinarut Baru Togudon Baru but only for small vehicles,” read the statement.

It said all road users are requested to obey instructions and safety signs to avoid any incidents.

The Kota Kinabalu-Sandakan road is one of the main roads connecting the West and East Coasts of the state.

The Department of Meteorology Malaysia (MetMalaysia) has issued a thunderstorm warning of heavy rain as at 8.35 pm (Jan 4) for several areas including the West Coast of Sabah involving the districts of Ranau, Tuaran and Kota Belud until 1am (Jan 5). - Bernama