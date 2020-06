SHAH ALAM: The main contractor of the Light Rail Transit 3 (LRT3) project, MRCB George Kent Sdn Bhd has announced road closures and traffic diversions to facilitate ‘U-trough’ launching works from June 28, 2020 to July 1, 2020, 10pm to 5am at the locations below:

Location 1 : Jalan Langat (Klang-bound, opposite Klinik Kesihatan Bandar Botanik) will be fully closed.

Motorists on Jalan Langat heading towards Klang will be diverted onto Persiaran Botanik and Persiaran Batu Nilam 2 before heading back onto Jalan Langat (Klang-bound).

Location 2 : Jalan Langat (KESAS/Banting-bound, opposite Shell Bandar Botanik) will be fully closed.

Motorists on Jalan Langat heading towards KESAS/Banting will be diverted onto Jalan Salam before heading back onto Jalan Langat (KESAS/Banting-bound).

Diversions were implemented following approval from the Klang Municipal Council and the Malaysian Public Works Department (JKR).

For further information, call the LRT3 hotline at 1 800 18 2585.