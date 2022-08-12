Road closure in Penang for Penang Bridge International Marathon this Sunday

GEORGE TOWN: There will be several road closures and diversions in Penang this Sunday in conjunction with the Penang Bridge International Marathon (PBIM).

Penang deputy police chief Datuk Fisol Salleh said the 42-kilometre PBIM would pass through Persiaran Bayan Indah, Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Expressway, the Penang Bridge and Perai.

“The road closures and diversions will be carried out in stages from 11 am on Saturday (Dec 10) until 10 am the following day, with 300 policemen to be involved in helping the organisers ensure the event runs smoothly and smooth flow of traffic.

“For the Timur Laut district, the roads that will be closed are the Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Expressway, from the Sungai Pinang Junction to Bayan Indah Road and from Georgetown to Bayan Lepas and the Penang Bridge,“ he told a press conference here today.

He said for the Barat Daya district, the road closures would involve in the Quensbay area and the Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Expressway heading to Georgetown.

All vehicles heading to the Penang International Airport (LTAPP) and Batu Maung will be diverted to Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah, he added.

Fisol said in the Seberang Perai Tengah district, vehicles heading to the island from the North-South Expressway would be diverted to the Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah Bridge.

He advised motorists intending to travel through the affected during the period to plan their journey and use alternative roads to reach their destinations.

They are also required to follow the road signs and obey instructions by traffic policemen on duty as the number of traffic on the road is expected to increase following the school holiday season and several major events on the island, he added.

“Those who want to watch or participate in PBIM are advised to park their vehicles in the area provided by the organiser or to use the public transport system to avoid congestion,“ he said.

He said road users can also use the Waze application to get alternative routes.

PBIM, the largest annual sports event in the northern peninsula, is back after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is learned that 26,000 people have registered for the race, which is divided into three categories - Full Marathon (42km), Half Marathon (21km) and Open/Junior (10km). - Bernama