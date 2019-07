KUALA LUMPUR: The road closure and the opening of the contra flow at Jalan Persiaran Perdana, Bandar Sri Damansara will be done intermittently and in stages from July 5 to Oct 4.

According to MMC-Gamuda in a statement today, the closing period is 24 hours for stage 1 and from 10pm to 6am for stages 2 and 3, which is done for road upgrades and works related to the construction of the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT).

“Motorists from Jalan Persiaran Perdana heading to Jalan Cempaka will be diverted to use the contra flow, while motorists from Persiaran Margosa heading to Jalan Cempaka will be diverted to left and to make a U-turn after the traffic lights, and get back to Jalan Persiaran Perdana to continue the journey.

“Motorists from Sri Damansara heading to Persiaran Perdana will be diverted to the right to use the contra flow while motorists from Persiaran Margosa heading to Jalan Cempaka will be diverted to left and to make a U-turn after the traffic lights to get back to Jalan Persiaran Perdana and continue the journey,“ said the statement.

Motorists are also advised to comply with traffic signages and flag guards on duty during the closure. — Bernama