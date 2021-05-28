Road closure, traffic diversion on Jalan Tun Razak to Kg Pandan roundabout from May 31-Aug 31

KUALA LUMPUR: A road closure and traffic diversion will be implemented at the entrance from Jalan Tun Razak to the Kampung Pandan roundabout from May 31 until Aug 31.

Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), in a statement today, said the closure was to facilitate works to construct a tunnel at the location.

During that period, three alternative routes can be used, with motorists from Jalan Tun Razak heading towards the Loke Yew roundabout having to make a U-turn and go back to the Kampung Pandan roundabout through Jalan Tun Razak (heading towards city centre).

“Road users from Jalan Tun Razak (from the American Embassy) must turn left after the embassy before entering Jalan U Thant through Jalan Penggawa-Jalan Wikham and Jalan 1/76 (Desa Pandan) to head to the Kampung Pandan roundabout,” it said today.

Road users from Jalan Tun Razak (from the US embassy) must enter the left lane to Jalan Bukit Bintang and turn right (Prince Court Medical Centre) through Jalan Imbi-Jalan Barat-Lingkaran TRX to head to the Kampung Pandan roundabout.

Road users were advised to obey the temporary road signs for guidance and safety measures to avoid confusion. — Bernama