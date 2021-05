KUALA LUMPUR: Road closure and traffic diversion will be implemented on the slip route from the Sultan Iskandar Highway (Mahameru) towards Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah from Saturday to July 22.

Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) in a statement, today, announced that the closure is to enable upgrading work to be carried out at the elevated interchange at the location.

According to the statement, vehicles from the Sultan Iskandar Highway heading to Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah will be diverted to Jalan Tun Razak and have to make a U-turn at the Pahang Roundabout.

As an additional alternative, vehicles will also be diverted to Jalan Tun Ismail, then to Jalan Putra and Jalan Raja Laut.

Road users are advised to abide by temporary signages as a guide and safety precaution to avoid confusion, said the statement. — Bernama