Road closure, traffic diversion on Sultan Iskandar Highway from Oct 7

KUALA LUMPUR: A partial road closure and traffic diversion will be implemented at the exit from Sultan Iskandar Highway (Mahameru Highway) towards Jalan Kuching from Oct 7 to Nov 6.

The Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) in a statement today said this is to allow works to install piles and pier columns for bridge construction.

DBKL advised all road users to obey the signs and traffic police instructions as a guide and safety measure to avoid any confusion and inconvenience.

For further information, the public can contact DBKL Civil Engineering and Drainage Department at 03-2617 9000 during office hours, it added. -Bernama